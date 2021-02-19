Market Overview

Recap: ITT Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.02% over the past year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $708,600,000 decreased by 1.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $656,970,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.45 and $3.75.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,602,000,000 and $2,651,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 19, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.itt.com/investors/events

Technicals

52-week high: $82.90

Company's 52-week low was at $35.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.33%

Company Description

ITT is a diversified industrial conglomerate with nearly $3 billion in sales. After the spin-offs of Xylem and Exelis in 2011, the company's products primarily include brake pads, shock absorbers, pumps, valves, connectors, and switches. Its customers include original-equipment and Tier 1 manufacturers as well as aftermarket customers. ITT uses a network of approximately 700 independent distributors, which accounts for about one third of overall revenue. Nearly three fourths of the company's sales are made in North America and Europe. ITT's primary end markets include automotive, rail, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, chemical, mining, and general industrial.

 

