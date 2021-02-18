Recap: eHealth Q4 Earnings

Shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 43.83% year over year to $2.32, which missed the estimate of $2.84.

Revenue of $293,316,000 decreased by 2.79% year over year, which missed the estimate of $331,650,000.

Outlook

eHealth Sees FY21 Sales $660M-$700M vs $760.6M Estimate, Adj. EPS $2.77-$3.26 vs $3.92 Est., Adj. EBITDA $100M-$115M $700,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $152.19

52-week low: $47.84

Price action over last quarter: down 33.13%

Company Profile

EHealth offers a private health insurance exchange where individuals and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers. Users can purchase the insurance online. The exchange includes Medicare options, and seniors can enroll in those plans online or via phone. The company primarily generates revenue through commissions it receives from health insurance carriers. EHealth has relationships with the leading health insurance carriers in the United States and offers thousands of plans online. All of the company's revenue is from the United States.