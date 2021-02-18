OPKO Health: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 266.67% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $494,600,000 rose by 120.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $443,100,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6zz49oxj

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $6.47

Company's 52-week low was at $1.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.41%

Company Description

Opko Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Opko's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, as well as a global supply-chain operation and holding company in Ireland. Opko also owns a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel. The company's bio-reference testing business consists of routine testing and esoteric testing. Routine tests measure various health parameters, such as the functions of the heart, kidney, liver, thyroid, and other organs.