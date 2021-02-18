Recap: Trade Desk Q4 Earnings
Shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 148.99% year over year to $3.71, which beat the estimate of $1.88.
Revenue of $319,905,000 rose by 48.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $292,360,000.
Outlook
The Trade Desk Sees Q1 Sales $214M-$217M vs $208.4M Est.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 18, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/akdfta9v
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $972.80
52-week low: $136.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 2.17%
Company Description
The Trade Desk Inc is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices. Its products include Data Management Platform, Cross-Device Targeting, Video Advertising, Mobile Advertising, and others.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings