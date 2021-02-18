Recap: Trade Desk Q4 Earnings

Shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 148.99% year over year to $3.71, which beat the estimate of $1.88.

Revenue of $319,905,000 rose by 48.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $292,360,000.

Outlook

The Trade Desk Sees Q1 Sales $214M-$217M vs $208.4M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/akdfta9v

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $972.80

52-week low: $136.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.17%

Company Description

The Trade Desk Inc is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices. Its products include Data Management Platform, Cross-Device Targeting, Video Advertising, Mobile Advertising, and others.