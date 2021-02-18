PDF Solutions: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 200.00% over the past year to ($0.03), which missed the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $22,367,000 decreased by 0.86% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $24,110,000.

Looking Ahead

PDF Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gj5s23d9

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $26.42

Company's 52-week low was at $8.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.59%

Company Profile

PDF Solutions Inc offers products and services designed to empower engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. The solutions combine proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company's products and services are sold to integrated device manufacturers (or IDMs), fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test (or OSATs), and system houses.