Recap: Mosaic Q4 Earnings

Shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 296.55% year over year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $2,457,000,000 rose by 18.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,170,000,000.

Outlook

Mosaic hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.05

Company's 52-week low was at $6.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 80.05%

Company Overview

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is a leading producer of primary crop nutrients phosphate and potash. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida and potash mines in Saskatchewan and New Mexico. With the purchase of assets from Vale, Mosaic added significantly to its phosphate production capacity and Brazilian footprint.