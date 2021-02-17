Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Mosaic Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 5:36pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 296.55% year over year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $2,457,000,000 rose by 18.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,170,000,000.

Outlook

Mosaic hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.05

Company's 52-week low was at $6.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 80.05%

Company Overview

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is a leading producer of primary crop nutrients phosphate and potash. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida and potash mines in Saskatchewan and New Mexico. With the purchase of assets from Vale, Mosaic added significantly to its phosphate production capacity and Brazilian footprint.

 

Related Articles (MOS)

Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
A Preview Of Mosaic's Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Cramer Weighs In On Deere & Company, Alibaba And More In Latest 'Lightning Round'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings