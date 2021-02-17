Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 5:17pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 476.60% over the past year to ($1.77), which missed the estimate of ($1.30).

Revenue of $424,000,000 decreased by 66.75% year over year, which missed the estimate of $468,910,000.

Guidance

Hyatt Hotels hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hyatt Hotels hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $94.98

Company's 52-week low was at $24.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.12%

Company Description

Hyatt is an operator of 924 owned (7% of total rooms) and managed and franchise (93%) properties across 16 upscale luxury brands, which includes two vacation brands (Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, and the wellness brand Miraval. Hyatt acquired Two Roads in November 2018. The regional breakdown as a percentage of total rooms is 67% Americas, 19% Asia-Pacific, and 14% rest of world.

 

Related Articles (H)

Walmart Earnings Awaited Tomorrow With Focus Turning Toward Online Sales
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
Earnings Season Continues With Walmart, Deere Among This Week's Headliners
A Preview Of Hyatt Hotels's Earnings
Record Run For Stocks Seems To Cool Slightly Ahead Of Long Weekend
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings