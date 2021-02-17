Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 476.60% over the past year to ($1.77), which missed the estimate of ($1.30).

Revenue of $424,000,000 decreased by 66.75% year over year, which missed the estimate of $468,910,000.

Guidance

Hyatt Hotels hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hyatt Hotels hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $94.98

Company's 52-week low was at $24.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.12%

Company Description

Hyatt is an operator of 924 owned (7% of total rooms) and managed and franchise (93%) properties across 16 upscale luxury brands, which includes two vacation brands (Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, and the wellness brand Miraval. Hyatt acquired Two Roads in November 2018. The regional breakdown as a percentage of total rooms is 67% Americas, 19% Asia-Pacific, and 14% rest of world.