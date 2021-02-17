Q2 Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 94.74% year over year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $108,986,000 rose by 25.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $106,430,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $148.56

Company's 52-week low was at $47.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.54%

Company Description

Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity, and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings, typically for five years. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.