Recap: Textainer Group Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 326.32% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $161,491,000 higher by 6.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $163,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Textainer Group Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143344

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.58

Company's 52-week low was at $5.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.39%

Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd is an intermodal container leasing company providing customers globally including international shipping lines and other leases. The firm's operating segments are Container Ownership, Container Management and Container Resale. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Container Management segment. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in Asia, Europe, North/South America, and other international countries, It generates a majority of its revenue from Asia.