SunPower: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) decreased after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 39.13% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $341,810,000 decreased by 43.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $355,840,000.

Outlook

SunPower Sees Q1 Sales $270M-$330M vs $328.85M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/92fhuzbe

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $57.52

Company's 52-week low was at $4.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 166.81%

Company Overview

SunPower Corp is a vertically integrated solar module manufacturer and systems installer. The company's modules derive from crystalline silicon technology and possess the industry's highest conversion efficiencies (the percentage of sunlight that is converted into electricity). French oil giant Total is now SunPower's majority shareholder. The operatinig business segments of the company are SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies.. The maximum revenue of the company comes from SunPower Energy Services Segment, which includes sales of solar energy solutions in the North America region, and direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement and construction services.