Recap: Sleep Number Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) rose after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 167.07% year over year to $2.19, which beat the estimate of $1.44.

Revenue of $567,896,000 up by 28.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $551,500,000.

Guidance

Sleep Number Sees FY21 EPS At Least $6.00 Vs. $4.48 Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.sleepnumber.com%2F&eventid=2948447&sessionid=1&key=2B9EF3823EBFAFC4530F8E8A486485F5®Tag=&V2=false

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $133.61

52-week low: $15.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 85.22%

Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. offers individualized mattresses and sleep solutions. Consumers can customize Sleep Number bedding to suit their comforts. The company utilizes algorithms and biometric data for customizations. Revenue is generated through marketing and selling bedding through two distribution channels: company-controlled, including direct-to-consumer retail and online sales; and wholesale, which sells through selected wholesale and retail customers. Almost all revenue comes from company-controlled retail sales. Sleep Number Corp. sells its products throughout the United States.