Ritchie Bros Auctioneers's Earnings: A Preview

On Thursday, February 18, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.56 and sales around $384.18 million. In the same quarter last year, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers announced EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $332.19 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 27.27%. Revenue would be up 15.65% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.36 0.21 0.41 EPS Actual 0.44 0.54 0.21 0.44 Revenue Estimate 299.70 M 343.67 M 303.22 M 371.79 M Revenue Actual 331.54 M 389.05 M 273.25 M 332.19 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.