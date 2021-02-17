Preview: Focus Financial Partners's Earnings

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Focus Financial Partners EPS is expected to be around $0.76, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $348.65 million. Focus Financial Partners earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.75 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $340.23 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1.33% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 2.47% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.61 0.67 0.60 EPS Actual 0.63 0.71 0.74 0.75 Revenue Estimate 324.57 M 300.88 M 323.59 M 321.56 M Revenue Actual 331.48 M 313.11 M 337.05 M 340.23 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Focus Financial Partners were trading at $52.97 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Focus Financial Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.