Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl Earnings Preview

Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE:SWM) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 18. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl EPS is expected to be around $0.61, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $270.20 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl reported a profit of $0.8 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $238.50 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 23.75%. Revenue would be up 13.29% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.71 0.72 0.66 EPS Actual 1.16 0.90 0.85 0.80 Revenue Estimate 258.42 M 260.60 M 255.35 M 244.37 M Revenue Actual 279.30 M 254.20 M 261.50 M 238.50 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.