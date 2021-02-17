Avanos Medical's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, February 18, Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Avanos Medical earnings will be near $0.22 per share on sales of $184.15 million, according to analysts. Avanos Medical EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.34. Revenue was $189.80 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 35.29% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 2.98% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.10 0.16 0.32 EPS Actual 0.21 0.13 0.16 0.34 Revenue Estimate 165.87 M 147.90 M 175.22 M 181.07 M Revenue Actual 185.70 M 163.70 M 180.40 M 189.80 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 67.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Avanos Medical is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.