A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 6.52 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) - P/E: 5.61 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.06 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 5.07 Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) - P/E: 9.7

China Recycling Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.25, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.43. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Cia Paranaense De Energia experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.09 in Q2 and is now 0.46. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.62%, which has increased by 2.36% from 6.26% last quarter.

Most recently, Pampa Energia reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.06. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Kenon Hldgs reported earnings per share at 1.09, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.02. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Spark Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.62 in Q2 to 0.52 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.57%, which has decreased by 1.89% from 8.46% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.