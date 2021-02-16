Market Overview

EuroDry: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 5:12pm   Comments
Shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 179.07% over the past year to ($0.34), which beat the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $6,412,000 decreased by 15.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,300,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

EuroDry hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.20

52-week low: $2.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.35%

Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd is a holding company. It is a provider of ocean-going transportation. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal, grains including minor bulks such as aluminum, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings