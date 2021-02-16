EuroDry: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 179.07% over the past year to ($0.34), which beat the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $6,412,000 decreased by 15.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,300,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

EuroDry hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.20

52-week low: $2.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.35%

Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd is a holding company. It is a provider of ocean-going transportation. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal, grains including minor bulks such as aluminum, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.