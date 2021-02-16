EuroDry: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 179.07% over the past year to ($0.34), which beat the estimate of ($0.39).
Revenue of $6,412,000 decreased by 15.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,300,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
EuroDry hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $13.20
52-week low: $2.98
Price action over last quarter: Up 25.35%
Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd is a holding company. It is a provider of ocean-going transportation. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal, grains including minor bulks such as aluminum, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
