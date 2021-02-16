Recap: KAR Auction Services Q4 Earnings

Shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 105.26% year over year to ($0.01), which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $529,600,000 decreased by 21.11% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $571,950,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.87 and $0.87.

KAR Auction Services hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $23.53

Company's 52-week low was at $9.41

Price action over last quarter: down 2.50%

Company Profile

KAR Auction Services Inc offers a total package for wholesale-used car transactions, from salvage and used-car auctions to a broad range of financial and logistical support. The services comprise financing, repossessions, repairs, transportation, warranty, and inventory services. Kar has three business units in the United States and Canada: Adesa, Insurance Auto Auctions, and Automotive Finance. Adesa operates used-vehicle auctions and offers complete online services for all parties involved. Insurance Auto Auctions is a salvage-auto auction company serving the total-loss needs of insurance companies, lease companies, and rental companies. Automotive Finance provides inventory financing and business services, mainly to independent used-vehicle dealers.