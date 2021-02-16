Recap: ACCO Brands Q4 Earnings

Shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 30.43% year over year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $460,100,000 decreased by 14.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $445,810,000.

Looking Ahead

ACCO Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $11.38

52-week low: $3.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.12%

Company Description

ACCO Brands Corp designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes, and punching products; computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses. It offers its products primarily under the AT-A-GLANCE, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Quartet, Leitz, NOBO, Rapid, Rexel, Tilibra, and Wilson Jones brands. The company markets and sells its products through various channels, including mass retailers; e-tailers; discount, and variety chains; and warehouse clubs.