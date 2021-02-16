Recap: SolarEdge Technologies Q4 Earnings
Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 40.61% over the past year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.86.
Revenue of $358,107,000 decreased by 14.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $356,250,000.
Guidance
SolarEdge Sees Q1 Sales $385M-$405M vs $377.9M Estimate
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 16, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ybykx9or
Technicals
52-week high: $377.00
Company's 52-week low was at $67.02
Price action over last quarter: Up 60.56%
Company Description
SolarEdge Technologies Inc together with its subsidiaries designs develops and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.
