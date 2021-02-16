Recap: SolarEdge Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 40.61% over the past year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.86.

Revenue of $358,107,000 decreased by 14.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $356,250,000.

Guidance

SolarEdge Sees Q1 Sales $385M-$405M vs $377.9M Estimate

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ybykx9or

Technicals

52-week high: $377.00

Company's 52-week low was at $67.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.56%

Company Description

SolarEdge Technologies Inc together with its subsidiaries designs develops and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.