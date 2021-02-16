Earnings Preview: Endava

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Endava EPS will likely be near $26.1 while revenue will be around $143.26 million, according to analysts. Endava reported a profit of $0.4 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $114.25 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 6425.0% increase for the company. Sales would be up 25.39% from the same quarter last year. Endava's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 21.79 16.09 21.68 21.55 EPS Actual 0.34 0.29 0.29 0.40 Revenue Estimate 124.37 M 111.23 M 109.57 M 103.54 M Revenue Actual 122.83 M 112.24 M 118.15 M 114.25 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Endava is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.