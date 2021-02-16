Earnings Outlook for Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 17. Here is Benzinga's look at Coeur Mining's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Coeur Mining EPS will likely be near $0.14 while revenue will be around $232.30 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Coeur Mining posted a loss of $0.01 per share on sales of $195.04 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 1500.0%. Sales would be up 19.1% from the year-ago period. Coeur Mining's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.03 -0.02 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.16 0.01 0 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 209.36 M 152.14 M 186.05 M 203.28 M Revenue Actual 229.73 M 154.25 M 173.17 M 195.04 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Coeur Mining is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.