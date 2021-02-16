Earnings Outlook for CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 17. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

CF Industries Holdings earnings will be near $0.11 per share on sales of $1.01 billion, according to analysts. CF Industries Holdings earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.25 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.05 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 56.0%. Revenue would be down 3.72% from the same quarter last year. CF Industries Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.65 0.25 0.26 EPS Actual -0.13 0.89 0.31 0.25 Revenue Estimate 885.24 M 1.15 B 925.83 M 1.03 B Revenue Actual 847.00 M 1.20 B 971.00 M 1.05 B

Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries Holdings were trading at $44.4 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CF Industries Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.