Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: IPG Photonics Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 8:33am   Comments
Share:

Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.10% year over year to $0.92, which missed the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $336,630,000 higher by 9.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $311,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected between $0.90 and $1.20.

Q1 revenue expected between $310,000,000 and $340,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ipgphotonics.com%2F&eventid=2948093&sessionid=1&key=CB04CA7C9B39A9818B125A58FF304DB2&regTag=&V2=false

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $262.55

Company's 52-week low was at $98.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.65%

Company Profile

IPG Photonics is a vertically integrated developer and manufacturer of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers, which are used in diverse applications in the manufacturing, automotive, industrial, aerospace, semiconductor, and consumer end markets. A large majority of the firm's revenue is derived from materials processing applications for fiber lasers, including cutting and welding, marking and engraving, and micro-processing. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from North America, Europe, Japan, Australia, and other countries across the world.

 

Related Articles (IPGP)

Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2021
Earnings Outlook For IPG Photonics
Why IPG Photonics's Stock is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings