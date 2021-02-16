Recap: IPG Photonics Q4 Earnings

Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.10% year over year to $0.92, which missed the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $336,630,000 higher by 9.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $311,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected between $0.90 and $1.20.

Q1 revenue expected between $310,000,000 and $340,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ipgphotonics.com%2F&eventid=2948093&sessionid=1&key=CB04CA7C9B39A9818B125A58FF304DB2®Tag=&V2=false

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $262.55

Company's 52-week low was at $98.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.65%

Company Profile

IPG Photonics is a vertically integrated developer and manufacturer of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers, which are used in diverse applications in the manufacturing, automotive, industrial, aerospace, semiconductor, and consumer end markets. A large majority of the firm's revenue is derived from materials processing applications for fiber lasers, including cutting and welding, marking and engraving, and micro-processing. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from North America, Europe, Japan, Australia, and other countries across the world.