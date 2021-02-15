Denny's Earnings: A Preview

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 16. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Denny's's Q4 earnings report.

Wall Street analysts see Denny's reporting a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share on sales of $80.05 million. In the same quarter last year, Denny's reported earnings per share of $0.23 on revenue of $113.84 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 104.35%. Revenue would have fallen 29.68% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.19 0.13 0.17 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.25 0.17 0.23 Revenue Estimate 71.95 M 43.64 M 101.55 M 106.97 M Revenue Actual 71.64 M 40.16 M 96.69 M 113.84 M

Shares of Denny's were trading at $16.5 as of February 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Denny's is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.