Earnings Preview: AutoNation

On Tuesday, February 16, AutoNation (NYSE:AN) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Based on AutoNation management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.01 on revenue of $5.56 billion. In the same quarter last year, AutoNation announced EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $5.55 billion.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 53.44% increase for the company. Sales would be up 0.2% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.60 0.37 0.69 1.14 EPS Actual 2.38 1.41 0.91 1.31 Revenue Estimate 5.12 B 4.08 B 4.61 B 5.53 B Revenue Actual 5.41 B 4.53 B 4.67 B 5.55 B

Shares of AutoNation were trading at $78.2 as of February 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AutoNation is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.