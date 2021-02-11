Recap: Newpark Resources Q4 Earnings

Shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 0.00% year over year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $129,705,000 declined by 31.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $119,250,000.

Outlook

Newpark Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.61

52-week low: $0.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 258.02%

Company Overview

Newpark Resources Inc is an equipment and services provider to the oil and gas industry. The company operates in the two segments namely Fluid Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services. Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, site construction and related site services to customers in various markets including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical and construction across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Fluids systems. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America.