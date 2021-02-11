Recap: Cognex Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 190.91% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $223,615,000 rose by 31.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $205,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Cognex Sees Q1 Sales $225M-$245M vs $194.2M Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cognex.com%2F&eventid=2873407&sessionid=1&key=03E88B9977386A68B32877D4FA7E824D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $89.77

52-week low: $35.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.67%

Company Profile

Cognex Corp provides machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes. The firm's products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors, and ID products. Vision software combines vision tools with a customer's own cameras and peripheral equipment and can help with several vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, and robotic guidance. Vision systems combine a camera, processor, and vision software into a single package. Vision sensors deliver simple, low-cost solutions for common vision applications, such as checking the size of parts. ID products read codes that have been applied to items during the manufacturing process. Cognex generates the largest proportion of its sales in the United States and Europe.