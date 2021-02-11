Viad: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 21000.00% year over year to ($2.11), which missed the estimate of ($1.88).

Revenue of $27,903,000 declined by 91.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.viad.com%2F&eventid=2948391&sessionid=1&key=713A82D6EC31DF281FA2F19E4F3CEC1B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $65.00

52-week low: $11.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 98.55%

Company Profile

Viad Corp is a United States based marketing company. The company operates through two business groups such as GES and Pursuit. GES offers a complete range of live event services, which include official show services, audio-visual services, design services to event holders and brand marketers. Pursuit provides hotels, lodges, recreational attractions and transportation services to provide experiential travel services.