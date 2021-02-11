Earnings Outlook For Proto Labs

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, February 12. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Proto Labs's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Proto Labs reporting earnings of $0.49 per share on sales of $102.45 million. Proto Labs earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.63 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $111.89 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 22.22% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 8.44% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.38 0.38 0.63 EPS Actual 0.67 0.59 0.61 0.63 Revenue Estimate 104.86 M 101.50 M 102.36 M 111.95 M Revenue Actual 107.50 M 106.58 M 115.11 M 111.89 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Proto Labs were trading at $209.18 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 112.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Proto Labs is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.