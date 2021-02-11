Recap: Virtu Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 337.04% year over year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $676,696,000 rose by 67.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $368,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Virtu Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.virtu.com%2F&eventid=2945822&sessionid=1&key=42D24B32DD228ED655BA59B0C54CA458®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $29.76

52-week low: $16.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.65%

Company Overview

Virtu Financial Inc is a leading technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; Execution Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Market Making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland; Singapore; Canada; Australia and Other Countries.