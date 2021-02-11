Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Karyopharm Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) moved higher by 5.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.37% year over year to ($0.59), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.59).

Revenue of $35,100,000 rose by 93.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,370,000.

Outlook

Karyopharm Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2451/39787

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.61

Company's 52-week low was at $13.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.77%

Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines with the goal of improving the lives of patients with cancer. Its pipeline products of the company include Oral Selinexor, Oral Eltanexor, Oral Dual Inhibitor of PAK4 and NAMPT and Oral Verdinexor, as well as its lead product, include XPOVIO.

 

Related Articles (KPTI)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
101 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 7-13): Regeneron FDA Decision, Earnings, IPOs and Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
66 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
48 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings