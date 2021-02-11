Recap: Karyopharm Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) moved higher by 5.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.37% year over year to ($0.59), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.59).

Revenue of $35,100,000 rose by 93.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,370,000.

Outlook

Karyopharm Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2451/39787

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.61

Company's 52-week low was at $13.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.77%

Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines with the goal of improving the lives of patients with cancer. Its pipeline products of the company include Oral Selinexor, Oral Eltanexor, Oral Dual Inhibitor of PAK4 and NAMPT and Oral Verdinexor, as well as its lead product, include XPOVIO.