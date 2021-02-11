Recap: Duke Energy Q4 Earnings

Shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) rose 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.19% over the past year to $1.03, which were in line with the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $5,777,000,000 declined by 5.34% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,720,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Duke Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fb7wxpho

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $103.79

52-week low: $62.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.31%

Company Profile

Duke Energy is one of the largest U.S. utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity and gas to more than 7 million customers. Duke operates in three major segments: electric utilities and infrastructure; gas utilities and infrastructure; and commercial renewables.