Tyson Foods: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.87% year over year to $1.94, which beat the estimate of $1.49.

Revenue of $10,460,000,000 decreased by 3.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,840,000,000.

Outlook

Tyson Foods hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $42,000,000,000 and $44,000,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=2947455&sessionid=1&key=E10184E48A13891E47382C378F6271CF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $83.49

Company's 52-week low was at $42.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.60%

Company Overview

Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. It's also a large producer of processed pork and protein-based products under the brands Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Sara Lee, Aidells, State Fair, and Raised & Rooted, to name a few. Tyson sells 86% of its products through various U.S. channels, including retailers (48%), food-service (28%), and other packaged food and industrial companies (10%). In addition, 14% of the company's revenue comes from exports to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, China, and Japan.