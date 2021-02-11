Recap: Millicom Intl Cellular Q4 Earnings

Shares of Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 125.00% year over year to ($0.55), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $1,088,000,000 decreased by 5.39% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,600,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tigo/mediaframe/42827/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.87

52-week low: $20.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.89%

Company Profile

Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less congested markets or in less developed countries primarily in Latin America. It also operates in Africa but has been selling out of African markets over the past couple years. Increasingly, it offers a converged package that may include fixed-line phone, broadband, and pay television in conjunction with wireless services.