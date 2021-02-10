Recap: TechTarget Q4 Earnings

Shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 70.37% year over year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $45,921,000 up by 27.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $42,740,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

TechTarget hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ttgt/mediaframe/42716/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $97.41

52-week low: $16.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 73.71%

Company Description

TechTarget Inc publishes content that enables IT companies to reach targeted IT professionals and executives in all phases of the technology decision-making and purchase process. Through its group of approximately 55 Web sites and events, TechTarget distributes free content to over 7.5 million members and collects information about its registered members that enables IT vendors to generate qualified sales leads. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Needham, Mass.