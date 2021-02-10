Recap: Moelis & Co Q4 Earnings

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 423.68% year over year to $1.99, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $422,028,000 higher by 88.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $309,010,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Moelis & Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mc/mediaframe/42797/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $56.00

52-week low: $22.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.51%

Company Description

Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank that provides innovative, unconflicted strategic advice to a diverse client base. It serves client such as corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The firms objective is to offer a range of advisory services with expertise across all major industries in mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings and other corporate finance matters. Business is primarily operated through geographical region of United States, Europe and Internationally in which most of the clients are located of which United States accounts for major share of revenue.