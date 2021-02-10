Insperity Earnings Preview

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 11. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Insperity's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Insperity management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.3 on revenue of $1.05 billion. Insperity reported a profit of $0.57 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.07 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 47.37%. Revenue would be down 2.33% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.45 1.09 1.61 0.55 EPS Actual 0.91 1.54 1.70 0.57 Revenue Estimate 980.09 M 1.00 B 1.21 B 1.05 B Revenue Actual 1.01 B 993.37 M 1.23 B 1.07 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Insperity is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.