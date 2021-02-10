Kraft Heinz Earnings Preview

On Thursday, February 11, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Kraft Heinz earnings will be near $0.74 per share on sales of $6.82 billion, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.72 on sales of $6.54 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.78% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 4.35% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.64 0.55 0.68 EPS Actual 0.70 0.80 0.58 0.72 Revenue Estimate 6.31 B 6.52 B 6.12 B 6.61 B Revenue Actual 6.44 B 6.65 B 6.16 B 6.54 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz were trading at $33.71 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kraft Heinz is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.