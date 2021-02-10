5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) - P/E: 5.64 China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) - P/E: 8.12 GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) - P/E: 1.88 Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) - P/E: 0.18 Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) - P/E: 9.54

This quarter, Worthington Industries experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.64 in Q1 and is now 0.95. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.75% from 2.65% in the previous quarter.

China Yuchai Intl's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.38, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.85. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.71%, which has increased by 2.71% from 6.0% last quarter.

This quarter, GFL Environmental experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.03 in Q2 and is now 0.13. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.14%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 0.18% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Seanergy Maritime Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.65 in Q2 and is now -0.02. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Mesa Air Group has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.36, which has increased by 12.5% compared to Q4, which was 0.32. Mesa Air Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.