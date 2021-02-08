CDK Global: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.25% year over year to $0.59, which missed the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $406,300,000 declined by 18.67% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $418,770,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.45 and $2.75.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,660,000,000 and $1,710,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2599kr4b

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $57.00

52-week low: $29.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.78%

Company Overview

CDK Global Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. The firm's solutions integrate clients' buying processes, from targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, and maintenance of vehicles. CDK has three segments - Retail Solutions North America, which provides automotive website platforms to manage the buying process of vehicles; Advertising North America, which provides advertising and marketing solutions across multiple channels; and CDK International, which provides technology-based retail solutions outside the United States and Canada. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but CDK has a presence in countries across the world.