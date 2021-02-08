Dun & Bradstreet Reports Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Provides Robust FY21 Outlook
- Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB) reported year-on-year revenue growth of 11% to $480.1 million in the fourth quarter of FY20, exceeding consensus estimates of $479.19 million.
- Revenue from the North America segment rose less than 1% to $400.8 million, with Finance & Risk revenue of $217.9 million and Sales & Marketing revenue of $182.9 million.
- The International segment's revenue rose 9.9% to $79.9 million, with Finance & Risk growing 11% Y/Y to $63.9 million, and Sales & Marketing increasing 5.7% to $16 million.
- The EBITDA rose 32.2% to $208.9 million with a margin expansion of 700 basis points.
- The net income rose 129% to $118.1 million, and EPS increased 75% to $0.28, beating analysts' estimates of $0.26.
- Cash and cash equivalents stood at $354.5 million, and the revolving credit facility stood at $850 million.
- Refinance of the term loan will translate into a yearly interest saving of $14 million.
- "2020 was an important year for us as we completed a successful IPO, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bisnode, and continued to execute on our growth and transformation strategies. These actions have laid the foundation for continued growth, and we are excited about the opportunities to maximize shareholder value that lie ahead," said Dun & Bradstreet CEO Anthony Jabbour.
- The FY21 revenue outlook stands between $2.145 billion and $2.175 billion above the analyst estimate of $1.88 billion.
- EBITDA outlook lies between $840 million and $855 million.
- The EPS guidance falls between $1.02 and $1.06, close to the consensus estimate of $1.02.
- Price Action: DNB shares are trading lower by 3.16% at $25.02 on the last check Monday.
