Carlisle Companies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 13.26% over the past year to $1.57, which beat the estimate of $1.16.

Revenue of $1,064,000,000 decreased by 6.99% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Carlisle Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlisle.com%2F&eventid=2947435&sessionid=1&key=3C2A551206E442267CFEFA64D1BF7FF5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $169.86

52-week low: $97.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.74%

Company Overview

Carlisle Companies is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it manufactures and sells rubber and plastic engineered products. The company is organized into four segments based on product type. The company's product portfolio includes commercial roofing systems, wires, cables, connectors, industrial liquid finishing material, brakes, clutches, and other products used in construction, transportation, aerospace, defense, medical, and various other industrial sectors. These products are mostly supplied as components to original equipment manufacturers in the industry. A vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the construction material segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States.