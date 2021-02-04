Market Overview

Recap: Bill.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 5:14pm   Comments
Shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% year over year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $54,045,000 up by 38.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $47,070,000.

Guidance

Bill.com Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bill.com Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bill.com%2F&eventid=2948547&sessionid=1&key=77F24BE6F67D1CD46A70BFD9323EE7E2&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $154.03

Company's 52-week low was at $23.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.90%

Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software which automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. Its artificial-intelligence enabled financial software platform used mostly to build connections between customers, suppliers, and clients. The company's platform generates and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The firm generates revenue through subscription and transaction fees.

 

