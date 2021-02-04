Recap: LPL Finl Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Shares of LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.93% over the past year to $1.53, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $1,581,000,000 higher by 9.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,520,000,000.

Outlook

LPL Finl Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/be757ghp

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $121.58

Company's 52-week low was at $32.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.60%

Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. The company also provides financial advisors licensed with insurance companies customized clearing services, advisory platforms, and technology solutions. LPL provides a range of services through its subsidiaries. Private Trust supplies trust administration, investment management oversight, and custodial services for estates and families; Independent Advisers Group offers investment advisory solutions to insurance companies; and LPL Insurance Associates operates as a brokerage general agency that offers life, long-term care, and disability insurance sales and services.