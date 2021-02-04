Recap: Werner Enterprises Q4 Earnings

Shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 32.84% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $620,302,000 decreased by 0.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $615,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Werner Enterprises hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.werner.com/news-and-events/events-calendar/event-details/2021/Werner-Enterprises-to-Announce-Fourth-Quarter-2020-Earnings-and-Host-Earnings-Call/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $47.43

52-week low: $28.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.81%

Company Description

Werner Enterprises ranks among the top five full-truckload carriers by revenue, with a fleet of more than 7,800 tractors, including owner operators. It derives about 80% of its top line from a wide array of full-truckload shipping services (including dedicated contract carriage); roughly 20% comes from non-asset-based logistics operations, including truck brokerage.