Recap: Kimball International Q2 Earnings

Shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 72.73% year over year to $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $136,197,000 decreased by 29.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $140,900,000.

Guidance

Kimball International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y9ds4hff

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $19.30

52-week low: $8.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.08%

Company Profile

Kimball International Inc operates in the furniture manufacturing business. The company consolidated its furniture business and manufactures office and hospitality furniture exclusively. The company's core market areas include commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance. The firm's furniture brand portfolio comprises of Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality.