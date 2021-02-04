Hill-Rom Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, February 05. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.05 and sales around $654.41 million. Hill-Rom Holdings earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.13 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $685.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 7.08%. Revenue would be down 4.47% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.46 1.15 1.08 EPS Actual 1.17 1.95 1.28 1.13 Revenue Estimate 696.36 M 749.39 M 701.64 M 684.01 M Revenue Actual 705.30 M 767.50 M 723.20 M 685.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings were trading at $94.89 as of February 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hill-Rom Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.