Old Dominion Freight Line: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 10.56% over the past year to $1.61, which beat the estimate of $1.57.

Revenue of $1,073,000,000 higher by 6.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,050,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Old Dominion Freight Line hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1053/39445

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $227.21

Company's 52-week low was at $119.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.94%

Company Description

Old Dominion Freight Line is the third- largest less-than-truckload carrier in the United States, with more than 235 service centers and 9,200-plus tractors. OD is by far one of the most disciplined and efficient providers in the trucking industry, and its profitability and capital returns stand head and shoulders above its peers. Strategic initiatives revolve around increasing network density through market share gains and maintaining industry- leading service via consistent infrastructure investment.

 

