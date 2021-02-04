Recap: Walker & Dunlop Q4 Earnings

Shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 93.28% over the past year to $2.59, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $349,709,000 rose by 61.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $228,570,000.

Looking Ahead

Walker & Dunlop hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Walker & Dunlop hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AuDjEvllR9i14yD-GIYm6w

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $94.84

Company's 52-week low was at $24.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.17%

Company Overview

Walker & Dunlop Inc is a United States-based commercial real estate finance company. It is principally engaged in originating, selling and servicing a number of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products that are sold under the programs of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, and the Federal Housing Administration. The company's products consist of first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. The company generates majority of total revenue from gains from mortgage banking activities and servicing fees. It conducts business solely in the United States.